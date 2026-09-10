SJP adds three advisers to build AR firms

St James’s Place (SJP) has hired three financial advisers to join the network and build their own appointed representative (AR) firms.
Wilma Edwards, Paul Telford and Nick Dixon bring a range of experience from companies including Fairstone, Santander, Quilter and within the SJP Partnership. Edwards, of Northumberland-based W.E. Wealth, has a decade of experience with Santander, Quilter and Fairstone behind her, with more than four of those years advising. Her focus is on retirement planning, estate planning, wealth accumulation and protection. She said that she wants to build "a sustainable advice practice from the lens of a working mum with a busy life and being able to help clients in the way I would have liked t...
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