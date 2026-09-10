Rosemount renews mental health partnership for advisers

Partnership with SIX MHA

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) has renewed its partnership with SIX Mental Health Addiction (SIX MHA) to continue offering mental health support to the network's financial advisers and employees.

SIX MHA is a mental health service founded by former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams MBE. It provides bespoke workplace wellbeing support, including seminars, awareness programmes around promoting mentally healthy workspaces, workshops and training days. The service also offers a confidential 24/7 helpline, operated by a team of medical professionals to advise, assess and signpost to a network of accredited therapists and counsellors, with users also able to use SIX MHA's addiction recovery solutions. Tony Adams MBE, founder, SIX MHA, said: "We have been working with Rosemou...

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Jaskeet Briah
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