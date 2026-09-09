Cost-of-living crisis is causing adults to put their health on hold: Bupa

Latest Bupa Wellbeing Index

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around one in five (22%) UK adults have required urgent medical attention after ignoring early symptoms, as many put their health on hold due to the continued cost-of-living crisis, according to Bupa.

The provider's new report, which forms part of this year's Bupa Wellbeing Index and surveyed 8,002 adults, found 51% of respondents considered it harder to prioritise their health and wellbeing in the current economic climate. Around 41% of adults said they have been unable to put their wellbeing first due to the cost of living, with 24% of those who delayed treatment saying it made their condition worse. Bupa said the ‘cost of coping' is causing people to put off getting the care they require due to managing financial and everyday pressures, following pressures on household finances ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Over half of parents financially impacted by their child's illness or injury

ABI launches economic and domestic abuse support guides

More on Cost of Living

UK inflation up 2.9% driven by rising energy costs
Cost of Living

UK inflation up 2.9% driven by rising energy costs

Energy prices impacting consumer finances

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 August 2026 • 2 min read
Living costs leading to decline in mortgage protection: Metlife
Cost of Living

Living costs leading to decline in mortgage protection: Metlife

Many clients reconsidering mortgage protection cover

Emily Miller
clock 16 July 2026 • 1 min read
Young adults vulnerable to financial shock: OneFamily
Cost of Living

Young adults vulnerable to financial shock: OneFamily

44% rarely or never putting money aside

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 January 2026 • 2 min read