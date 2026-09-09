Cost-of-living crisis is causing adults to put their health on hold: Bupa

Around one in five (22%) UK adults have required urgent medical attention after ignoring early symptoms, as many put their health on hold due to the continued cost-of-living crisis, according to Bupa.
The provider's new report, which forms part of this year's Bupa Wellbeing Index and surveyed 8,002 adults, found 51% of respondents considered it harder to prioritise their health and wellbeing in the current economic climate. Around 41% of adults said they have been unable to put their wellbeing first due to the cost of living, with 24% of those who delayed treatment saying it made their condition worse. Bupa said the ‘cost of coping' is causing people to put off getting the care they require due to managing financial and everyday pressures, following pressures on household finances ...
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