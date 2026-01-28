Young adults vulnerable to financial shock: OneFamily

Financial services provider, OneFamily Group, has released research showing that many young adults in the UK are 'rarely' or 'never' setting money aside in case they are unable to work.
The research, which surveyed 2,000 18-40-year-old UK adults, showed that 44% rarely or never put money away in case they are unable to work due to illness, injury or redundancy. Of those surveyed, 51% said they did put money aside, leaving much of this age group exposed to financial shocks should they not be able to work, according to OneFamily. The data also showed that women were more likely to be exposed to financial vulnerability than men. Of those surveyed, 56% of men put money aside in case they are unable to work, compared to 45% of women. This disparity was also clear among...
