Economic inactivity falling: ONS

The data showed that 17.8% of men and 24.9% of women were economically inactive during the quarter, both segments saw a 0.1% decrease in rates. According to the ONS, this decline in economic inactivity was largely due to those aged 16-24, the quarter's economic inactivity rate was the lowest since April-June 2023. Many of those economically inactive due to long-term sickness were aged 50-64 according to the ONS, however it did say the size of this group had decreased during the year leading up to December 2024. Julia Turney, partner and head of platform and benefits, at Barnett Wad...