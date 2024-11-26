Employment support reform for UK

The UK Government is set to release its Get Britain Working whitepaper, which details its reforms to employment support, backed by £240 million in investment.
The report has been compiled to support statements made in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' statements in her Autumn Budget announcement in which she pledged to get people back into work through investment in health, education and welfare. Th report states that the UK is the only major economy that has seen its employment rate fall over the last five years. It also places emphasis on the nine million people who are economically inactive, 2.8 million of which are out of work due to long-term sickness. The statistics are a slight reduce month-on-month but still above pre-pandemic levels accord...
