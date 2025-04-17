Cost of living tops UK concerns: ONS

NHS and economy also listed

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published data that indicated adults in the UK were most concerned about the cost of living in March 2025.

Over 9,000 households were surveyed, the cost of living (87%), NHS (83%) and the economy (67%) were the top listed concerns of those asked. The report details that 66% of those asked believe their cost of living has risen, with 33% saying it remained the same and 1% saying it decreased. This level of increase is comparable to that of May 2023, and has risen 9% since the start of 2025. Damon Hopkins, head of DC workplace savings, Broadstone, said: "Just as it looked like brighter times were on the horizon and budgets were recovering some financial breathing space, the threat of risi...

