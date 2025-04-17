Cost of living tops UK concerns: ONS

Over 9,000 households were surveyed, the cost of living (87%), NHS (83%) and the economy (67%) were the top listed concerns of those asked. The report details that 66% of those asked believe their cost of living has risen, with 33% saying it remained the same and 1% saying it decreased. This level of increase is comparable to that of May 2023, and has risen 9% since the start of 2025. Damon Hopkins, head of DC workplace savings, Broadstone, said: "Just as it looked like brighter times were on the horizon and budgets were recovering some financial breathing space, the threat of risi...