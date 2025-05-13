UK unemployment highest in nearly four-years

The rate of unemployment sat at 4.5%, the highest recorded since August 2021. The figures also showed that 4.7% of men were unemployed compared to 4.4% of women. Over the last year the rate of unemployment has risen 0.2 percentage points, it sat at 4.3% in January – March 2024. The level of unemployment also surpassed pre-pandemic rates, the rate was 4.1% in January-March 2020, before a steady rise to highs of 5.3% during the pandemic. Julia Turney, partner and head of platform and benefits, Barnett Waddingham, said: "With employer National Insurance hikes now in effect and the Emp...