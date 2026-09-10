NHS waiting list increases to 7.33m

The NHS waiting list increased by 56,000 patients in July 2026 to 7.33m, compared to 7.27m in June, according to NHS England.
While the waiting list is down from 7.39m in July 2025, it marks the highest level in nine months since October 2025 (7.4m) during a period of consecutive monthly reductions in the waiting list. The median wait time from referral to treatment in July 2026 was up marginally to 12 weeks from 11.9 weeks in June. Overall, 65.3% of patients were seen within the Government's targeted 18-week referral to treatment time, compared to 65.8% in June. Karen Woodley, head of healthcare distribution, The Exeter, said: "NHS staff continue to work hard to tackle the elective care backlog, but many...
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