Healthcare access barriers cost UK £17bn: Simplyhealth

Poor workforce health and barriers to healthcare access cost the UK billions each year, according to Simplyhealth.
The provider, alongside WPI Economics, conducted an economic analysis of ONS statistics, which concluded the UK economy lost £87bn from poor workforce health in 2025. This cost breaks down into £9bn paid through statutory and occupational sick pay; £52bn in lost output due to sickness; £20bn in lost productivity and presenteeism; and £6bn in conflict resolutions, litigation and recruitment. Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth, said: "The way we work has changed dramatically, but the way people access healthcare has not always kept pace. "Too many employees are still struggling to get ...
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