Healthcare access barriers cost UK £17bn: Simplyhealth

Simplyhealth research

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Poor workforce health and barriers to healthcare access cost the UK billions each year, according to Simplyhealth.

The provider, alongside WPI Economics, conducted an economic analysis of ONS statistics, which concluded the UK economy lost £87bn from poor workforce health in 2025. This cost breaks down into £9bn paid through statutory and occupational sick pay; £52bn in lost output due to sickness; £20bn in lost productivity and presenteeism; and £6bn in conflict resolutions, litigation and recruitment. Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth, said: "The way we work has changed dramatically, but the way people access healthcare has not always kept pace. "Too many employees are still struggling to get ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

PDG marks 10th year in the market

Job primary source of stress for 40% of employees: Vitality

More on PMI

Healthcare access barriers cost UK £17bn: Simplyhealth
PMI

Healthcare access barriers cost UK £17bn: Simplyhealth

Simplyhealth research

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 September 2026 • 2 min read
NHS waiting list down 100,000 patients year-on-year
PMI

NHS waiting list down 100,000 patients year-on-year

7.27m patients in July

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 August 2026 • 2 min read
PMI invoices up 8% in Q2: Healthcode
PMI

PMI invoices up 8% in Q2: Healthcode

3.2m invoices processed

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 July 2026 • 1 min read