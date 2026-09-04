Healthcare access barriers cost UK £17bn: Simplyhealth

The provider, alongside WPI Economics, conducted an economic analysis of ONS statistics, which concluded the UK economy lost £87bn from poor workforce health in 2025. This cost breaks down into £9bn paid through statutory and occupational sick pay; £52bn in lost output due to sickness; £20bn in lost productivity and presenteeism; and £6bn in conflict resolutions, litigation and recruitment. Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth, said: "The way we work has changed dramatically, but the way people access healthcare has not always kept pace. "Too many employees are still struggling to get ...