IPTF launches financial education initiative

According to the organisation, Financial Foundations aims to: Start a conversation with young people around their relationship with money Explain financial concepts to young people Encourage young people to consider a career in financial services The project will centre around a ten-minute presentation delivered by volunteers from within the industry. The presentation, dubbed Your Money, Your Life, covers topics such as how money is portrayed online, needs versus wants, understanding a payslip and the power of compound growth. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "We...