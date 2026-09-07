IPTF launches financial education initiative

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched a volunteering-led financial education initiative, dubbed Financial Foundations.
According to the organisation, Financial Foundations aims to: Start a conversation with young people around their relationship with money Explain financial concepts to young people Encourage young people to consider a career in financial services The project will centre around a ten-minute presentation delivered by volunteers from within the industry. The presentation, dubbed Your Money, Your Life, covers topics such as how money is portrayed online, needs versus wants, understanding a payslip and the power of compound growth. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "We...
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