The network reported that it saw a 28% increase in protection written in the first half of 2026 compared to the first half of 2025. According to the network, 181 advisers joined Sesame in H1 this year. The network now totals 760 advisers and 260 firms, a year-on-year increase of 25% and 10%, respectively. Toni Smith, director, Sesame, said: "At Sesame, we're focused on giving advisers the support that genuinely makes a difference – freeing up more time to spend with their customers and helping them to start, run, grow and ultimately exit successful businesses. "That's resonating in...