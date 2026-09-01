Healix Health launches cancer pathway

The pathway, developed in partnership with Perci Health and Health Value Alliance, aims to connect prevention and risk assessment; screening and early detection; as well as treatment navigation and long-term cancer care. Services included in the pathway are cancer nurse specialist, data insights, a risk assessment, alongside support. Sarah Taylor, director of corporate healthcare proposition, Healix Health, said: "Cancer is one of the biggest health challenges facing UK employers, and it's a challenge that's only building, with more people diagnosed at a younger age and more living, a...