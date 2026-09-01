Healix Health launches cancer pathway

Corporate healthcare provider, Healix Health, has launched its cancer pathway to support employees from prevention to life beyond cancer.
The pathway, developed in partnership with Perci Health and Health Value Alliance, aims to connect prevention and risk assessment; screening and early detection; as well as treatment navigation and long-term cancer care. Services included in the pathway are cancer nurse specialist, data insights, a risk assessment, alongside support. Sarah Taylor, director of corporate healthcare proposition, Healix Health, said: "Cancer is one of the biggest health challenges facing UK employers, and it's a challenge that's only building, with more people diagnosed at a younger age and more living, a...
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