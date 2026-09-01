Unum UK adds clinical advice line to Help@hand

Group risk provider, Unum UK, has added a clinical advice line to its group risk offering, Help@hand.
The service aims to offer employees access to a UK-based GP within two hours of contacting the line. Unum UK said that 18.2% of remote GP appointments through Help@hand appointments were resolved with advice or reassurance. According to the provider, this shows that many people are looking for a professional opinion rather than medical intervention when contacting a GP. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development & customer Experience, Unum UK, said: "Not every health concern starts with needing a diagnosis or treatment. Often, people want reassurance, clarity and a trusted clin...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.