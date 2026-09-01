Unum UK adds clinical advice line to Help@hand

Advice focus

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Group risk provider, Unum UK, has added a clinical advice line to its group risk offering, Help@hand.

The service aims to offer employees access to a UK-based GP within two hours of contacting the line. Unum UK said that 18.2% of remote GP appointments through Help@hand appointments were resolved with advice or reassurance. According to the provider, this shows that many people are looking for a professional opinion rather than medical intervention when contacting a GP. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development & customer Experience, Unum UK, said: "Not every health concern starts with needing a diagnosis or treatment. Often, people want reassurance, clarity and a trusted clin...

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