Unum UK adds clinical advice line to Help@hand

The service aims to offer employees access to a UK-based GP within two hours of contacting the line. Unum UK said that 18.2% of remote GP appointments through Help@hand appointments were resolved with advice or reassurance. According to the provider, this shows that many people are looking for a professional opinion rather than medical intervention when contacting a GP. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development & customer Experience, Unum UK, said: "Not every health concern starts with needing a diagnosis or treatment. Often, people want reassurance, clarity and a trusted clin...