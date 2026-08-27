Westfield Health sees 5% increase in GWP

The revenue figure is the first time the group has surpassed £100m in its 106-year history and is a 7% increase on the previous year's numbers. The provider's insurance GWP increased by 5% year on year to £80.8m whilst its policyholder base rose to 590,000, a 25% increase since 2022. The group said it had posted a 7.4% investment return, up from 3.6% the previous year, while its reserves increased to £72.9m. Westfield's wellbeing business increased its trading income by 17% to £23.7m, with gross profit rising by more than 25%, according to the group. Dave Capper, chief executive...