Westfield Health sees 5% increase in GWP

Westfield Health has posted £105m in revenue for the year up to March 2026, built on an increase in insurance gross written premiums (GWP) and policyholders.
The revenue figure is the first time the group has surpassed £100m in its 106-year history and is a 7% increase on the previous year's numbers. The provider's insurance GWP increased by 5% year on year to £80.8m whilst its policyholder base rose to 590,000, a 25% increase since 2022. The group said it had posted a 7.4% investment return, up from 3.6% the previous year, while its reserves increased to £72.9m. Westfield's wellbeing business increased its trading income by 17% to £23.7m, with gross profit rising by more than 25%, according to the group. Dave Capper, chief executive...
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