Guardian reduces underwriting wait times

Less than one-day average in Q2 2026

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Guardian’s average underwriting wait times have reduced to less than one day in the first half of 2026, according to the insurer.

The figure represents a two-day reduction from the insurer's average time in 2025, which averaged at a three-day wait for underwriting decisions. For those clients that required medical evidence for a policy, underwriting wait times sat at an average of 1.5 days. Guardian detailed its instant decision rates, with 75% of applications in H1 2026 having received an immediate decision upon application. Much of these changes have been facilitated by an increase in underwriter headcount, the provider said it had increased the number of its underwriting team by 35% since Q4 2025, with mor...

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