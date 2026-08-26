Research from the HomeOwners Alliance showed that the final Friday of August is the most popular day to move home in the UK, more than four times busier than the average moving day. Vitality research, which surveyed 2,000 UK homeowners with a mortgage, showed that mortgage debts and payments were still a major reason for purchasing protection. Its research showed that 34% of respondents said protecting mortgage debt remains an important driver for taking out cover. The provider's research also showed that 56% of mortgage holders with serious or critical illness cover would use the ...