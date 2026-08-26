Mortgage debt and payments remain key drivers for protection as we approach the busiest day of the year to move home, according to Vitality.
Research from the HomeOwners Alliance showed that the final Friday of August is the most popular day to move home in the UK, more than four times busier than the average moving day. Vitality research, which surveyed 2,000 UK homeowners with a mortgage, showed that mortgage debts and payments were still a major reason for purchasing protection. Its research showed that 34% of respondents said protecting mortgage debt remains an important driver for taking out cover. The provider's research also showed that 56% of mortgage holders with serious or critical illness cover would use the ...
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