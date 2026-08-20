The investment, subject to Financial Conduct Authority change in control approval, will make BetterHome one of the UK's "largest intermediary network businesses", according to a group statement. HLPartnership became part of BetterHome in 2024, HLP and Stonebridge will continue to operate as separate networks, according to a statement by the group. Rudi Botha, group CEO, BetterHome Group, said: "MSS is a strong and well-respected business, with talented people, an established proposition and trusted relationships with its member firms and partners. "We have great respect for what R...