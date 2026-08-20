BetterHome Group has agreed to acquire Mortgage Support Services Ltd (MSS), the parent group of mortgage and protection network Stonebridge Mortgage Solutions.
The investment, subject to Financial Conduct Authority change in control approval, will make BetterHome one of the UK's "largest intermediary network businesses", according to a group statement. HLPartnership became part of BetterHome in 2024, HLP and Stonebridge will continue to operate as separate networks, according to a statement by the group. Rudi Botha, group CEO, BetterHome Group, said: "MSS is a strong and well-respected business, with talented people, an established proposition and trusted relationships with its member firms and partners. "We have great respect for what R...
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