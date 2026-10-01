Mortgage and protection network, Stonebridge, has launched an app designed to support its appointed representatives (ARs) keep in touch with customers.
The network said that the app allows ARs to support clients from the start of the mortgage journey through to re-mortgaging and protection conversations. The app allows customers to upload documents, message their adviser, track key milestones and access financial education. It also allows customers to track their current mortgage deal and provide details for protection policies. Tailored questions are offered to the customer early in the engagement process via the app, according to Stonebridge this is aimed at facilitating earlier and more relevant protection conversations. Rob...
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