Say the word 'insurance' to most people and watch what happens. Nothing dramatic. It's more that something shifts, like they've already filed this under things they've heard before and don't really want. You can feel it before they've said anything. The engagement just quietly drops. Honestly, that's not their fault. It's what that word has come to mean after years of how it has been sold to clients. People have been cold called about it, spammed about it, pressured into it. The word carries baggage that has nothing to do with what you're about to say and everything to do with every i...