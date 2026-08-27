Data form the firm showed that 37,300 new loans were advanced to older borrowers (aged 55 and over) in Q2 2026, up 13.4% year on year. The value of lending was £6.2bn in the quarter, up 20.5% compared to Q2 2025. UK Finance said that the comparison was inflated due to the "dip in lending in Q2 2025, following the rush to beat stamp duty changes from April 2025 onwards". Levi Culshaw, later life proposition manager, Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: "We're increasingly seeing customers approach later life lending with a clear purpose in mind - whether that's boosting retirement income, sup...