Chesnara expects to complete HSBC Life migration this year

The group detailed that across its Countrywide Assured, Chesnara Life UK, Scildon and Movestic businesses, it administers approximately 1.3m polices globally. Across the group, Chesnara's profit before tax was £61m for the half year, falling to £600,000 after tax. Its operating profit was £31m, a 48% rise from H1 2025's £21m. The group detailed its actions in the transition from HSBC Life (UK) to Chesnara Life UK following its acquisition of the life insurer earlier this year. The deal, worth £260m, saw the HSBC Life UK protection offering close to new business. A spokesperso...