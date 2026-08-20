The network reported a 12% increase in protection income compared to 2025 figures, with private medical insurance also seeing an income rise of 4%. Mortgage lending increased by 23% year-on-year, while mortgage completions rose by 21%. Alongside increases in sales, the network said it had increased its number of advisers to 884 in Q2 2026, up from 869 in 2025. Martin Wilson, CEO and founding director, The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: "We have continued to increase lending and mortgage completions, while at the same time seeing advisers support more clients with protec...