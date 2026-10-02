MORTGAGE PROTECTION ZONE: PROTECTION GAP

As 1.8 million fixed-rate mortgages ending in 2026, opportunity for advisers to create meaningful conversations surrounding protection has never been greater.

In this week's edition of The COVER Review, Vitality's Andy Philo, Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Julie Botha, Head of Adviser Development, explore how advisers can use the mortgage journey to overcome these barriers and normalise protection conversations.

Watch the video and learn more on the latest episode of The COVER Review now.