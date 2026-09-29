Jaskeet Briah, deputy editor, COVER, speaks to industry experts about how to support trustees after a life insurance claim has been made.
Learning objectives: Learn about the importance of supporting trustees after a life insurance claim Uncover the risks to trustees from receiving limited professional support Learn how protection advisers can support after a life insurance claim has been made Protection claims statistics play an important role in boosting consumer confidence in the industry. We know that claims are the moment of truth and how life-changing the financial support can be. Obligations beyond the point of claim, however, remain something of a grey area for advisers. While a provider's role is more defined...
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