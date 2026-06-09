Jaskeet Briah looks into the protection industry’s opinion of how a vulnerable customer should be defined amid mixed sentiment.
Learning Objectives Discover how the regulator defines customer vulnerability Learn about the importance of personalisation regarding vulnerable customers Hear from an insurer about practical definitions of vulnerable factors Upon speaking to several protection experts about vulnerable customers over the past few months, one thing was felt by many across the value chain – that there is a lack of consistency among firms on their definition of a vulnerable customer. In response to this feedback, COVER compiled a survey to dive into the industry's understanding of vulnerable c...
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