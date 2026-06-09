Learning Objectives Discover key roadblocks to effective protection and mortgage conversations Learn how to educate and sell to customers Uncover compliance misconceptions surrounding product comparison The mortgage market is one that is a key route to the expansion of the protection and health sector. Those taking on the debt of a mortgage, especially first-time buyers, need the financial safety net protection provides. The mortgage conversation will often be the first time a client has spoken about, or even heard of, policies like whole of life, critical illness or income ...