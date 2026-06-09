Learning Objectives Learn about young customers' interest in value-added services Uncover the key considerations for younger clients when looking at benefits Learn how to navigate the advice process to demonstrate the value of these benefits From preventative health tools to lifestyle benefits, interest in VAS is rising as digital natives turn to convenience and proactive support. Insurers themselves are seeing rising engagement with services that extend beyond traditional cover. Specifically, more than half of Gen Z (54%) and Millennials (55%) were found to be open to paying...