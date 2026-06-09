The hub will provide a minimum of one hour's structured CPD per month, with advisers needing to read articles and answer three questions to receive the accreditation.

COVER Classroom will not require a fee or special sign-up to participate, anybody with a COVER login can access the hub to begin learning.

The hub will launch with one and a half hours' worth of CPD, covering critical topics including protection and mortgages; vulnerable customers and value added services.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "At COVER we have always provided insights into the protection and health market, so the natural next step is to provide structured CPD hours for advisers looking to up their game.

"Our conferences have a proud history of provided unstructured CPD to the market, creating COVER Classroom is our way of providing practical insights into an ever-evolving market."

CPD is not just a requirement for those seeking to operate in a regulated environment, it is a critical pathway to improving adviser knowledge, leading to a better market overall.

Roy McLoughlin, board member and consultant, the Protection Distributors Group (PDG0, said: "The PDG would fully endorse anything that allows for more knowledge on the practicalities of advice alongside topical issues.

"We are fully aware that some wealth and mortgage advisers who dip their toes in the market need to consider protection as part of holistic financial advice."

Beyond protection specialists, COVER Classroom seeks to be a doorway for financial advisers of all stripes to begin discussing protection and health products.

Roberts said: "COVER Classroom is for every financial adviser, we don't want to just preach to the protection-choir, our goal is to demonstrate that protection and health products can be a valuable tool in the financial advice arsenal.

"We'll be covering a breadth of topics from regulation and vulnerable customers, to technology and market segmentation."

McLoughlin said: "Historically, we'd see academies and adviser training provided by insurers, whilst this is still available - anybody that helps further the education piece is welcomed by the PDG.

"There are very few situations where protection does not sit neatly alongside someone buying a house or investing money, therefore we wish to encourage protection to be the underpin of the majority of advice."