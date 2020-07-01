regulation
FCA defends request for 'unprecedented powers'
Statutory instruments to be enforced from 29 March
Tom Baigrie: Have the stars aligned?
The recent DWP update on Universal Credit presents the protection industry with a 'wonderful opportunity'
FCA releases discussion paper addressing cash savings market
Feedback wanted on cash savings options
European Commission proposes to delay IDD by seven months
To 1 October 2018
Matt Riordan: How can you meet MiFID II recording requirements?
Firms that fail to put processes in place to meet the requirements of MiFID II now will undoubtedly feel the strain - both financially and operationally - in the near future, warns Matt Riordan
Melissa Collett joins CII as Professional Standards Director
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Melissa Collett as its new Professional Standards Director, leading its professional standards, ethics and conduct activity as a united profession.
Competition watchdog sets rules for comparison sites
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its final report following a market study into the use of price comparison sites and other apps.
AMII: Removing advisers from the FCA register is a 'retrograde step'
Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chairman Stuart Scullion has described the FCA's decision to remove non-senior managers from the FCA register as a 'retrograde step.'
PHIN to publish performance measures from 26 more private hospitals
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) will publish performance measures for an additional 26 hospital sites offering private healthcare services from 4 September.
FSCS clarifies lack of consumer protection for funeral plan policyholders
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has clarified that it does not provide protection for individuals who have a funeral plan with a provider that fails.
OPRA will lead to 'significant' employee benefit changes
Aon Employee Benefits has said that tax advantages removed with new Optional Remuneration Arrangement (OPRA) rules, mean both employers and employees will need to be ready for tax charges.
Aviva sells Friends Provident
Aviva has sold Friends Provident International Limited to a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited for £340m.
Life expectancy increases have slowed since 2010
Improvements in life expectancy at birth have slowed since 2010, according to analysis from a leading health expert.
Bankhall launches mortgage, protection and GI compliance solution
Bankhall has launched a compliance support solution for directly FCA authorised firms who deal with mortgages, protection and general insurance.
Getting ready for 2018's new General Data Protection Regulation
The countdown has begun to the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force on 25th May 2018, but many companies are not prepared and lack understanding about how the Regulation will affect them, explains Jo Stubbs.
Square Health gains ISO 27001 certification
Square Health and the Doctors Chambers Group of Companies including, DC Life, are now certified as having achieved ISO 27001 standards.
Buying insurance through a consumer lens
Melissa Collett describes her recent experience of an adviser private medical insurance sales process.
May under pressure as election ends in hung parliament
Pound and UK equities set for bumpy day
Roundtable write-up part one: Handling Insurance Industry Disruptors
COVER recently hosted a challenging roundtable sponsored by Atos called 'Handling insurance industry disruptors: strategies to win and engaging millennials'.
Does Lemonade have the secret?
New disruptive insurer Lemonade says it can pay claims in just 3 seconds. Kevin Carr takes a closer look at whether this approach could work in the UK protection market.
Budget 2017: No further increases to IPT
Chancellor Philip Hammond has bucked the trend of recent Budgets in making no further increases to insurance premium tax (IPT) although draft legislation to prevent avoidance is being introduced.
Budget 2017: IPT increase could cause people to 'give up on PMI'
The Health Insurance Group has warned against any further increases to insurance premium tax (IPT) as the Spring Budget takes place next week.
FCA publishes Insurance Distribution Directive consultation
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today published the first of its two consultation papers on the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD
Aviva court judgment highlights flaws in FOS decision-making
Melissa Collett discusses why there is legal uncertainty in a recent Financial Ombudsman decision on an Aviva life policy complaint.