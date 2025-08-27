Scam reports at over 4,000 in six months: FCA

480 victims defrauded

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed that the number of reports of scammers impersonating the regulator reached 4,465 in the first half of the year.

This resulted in 480 consumers being duped into sending money to fraudsters running these types of scams, it noted. The vast majority of reports (around 66%) came from people aged 56 or over, with one of the most common methods comprising claims that the FCA recovered funds from crypto wallets opened illegally in the victim's name. Other tactics included targeting loan scam victims, where fraudsters would claim the watchdog could help recover the money they had lost and persuade them to hand over additional funds; or that creditors took out a court judgement against the victims and th...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

