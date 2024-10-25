The number of non-financial misconduct incidents in certain sectors within financial services soared between 2021 and 2023, the UK's financial watchdog has found.
According to a survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), around 1,363 incidents were reported in 2021, a number which increased to 1,670 in 2022 and 2,347 last year. The FCA study, which polled over 1,000 wholesale insurers, banks and brokers, found that most incidents (26%) related to bullying and harassment, followed by discrimination at 23%, although the largest group (41%) fell under the ‘other' category of the survey. This, according to the regulator, highlights how "difficult it can be to categorise issues of personal misconduct". However, the FCA noted that a rise in mis...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.