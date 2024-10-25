Number of non-financial misconduct reports in the City spikes in three years

FCA reveals survey results

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

The number of non-financial misconduct incidents in certain sectors within financial services soared between 2021 and 2023, the UK's financial watchdog has found.

According to a survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), around 1,363 incidents were reported in 2021, a number which increased to 1,670 in 2022 and 2,347 last year. The FCA study, which polled over 1,000 wholesale insurers, banks and brokers, found that most incidents (26%) related to bullying and harassment, followed by discrimination at 23%, although the largest group (41%) fell under the ‘other' category of the survey. This, according to the regulator, highlights how "difficult it can be to categorise issues of personal misconduct". However, the FCA noted that a rise in mis...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

FCA chair: Name and shame plans 'valid' despite 'stern reaction'

More on Regulation

What a market study means for protection
Regulation

What a market study means for protection

Interview with Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 October 2024 • 5 min read
FCA probes 20 'finfluencers' over illegal financial product promotion
Regulation

FCA probes 20 'finfluencers' over illegal financial product promotion

Follows rising concerns about social media advice

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read
Unum CEO joins ABI board
Regulation

Unum CEO joins ABI board

Steering discussions on policy

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 October 2024 • 1 min read