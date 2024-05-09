The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) plans to introduce ‘naming and shaming’ of companies under investigation is “valid” and “suitable” for consultation, chair Ashley Alder has said.
In a Treasury Committee hearing yesterday (8 May), Alder told MPs the regulator was not "expecting such a stern reaction" to the proposals both from industry and government, after even Chancellor Jeremy Hunt criticised the plans. Alder explained the consultation aims to improve deterrence and strengthen the whistleblowing framework to ensure it is "more effective"; adding the naming proposals were born out of factors including speculation and rumour around cases and the impact these could have on public confidence. He also noted that on several occasions there had been "asks" from bod...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.