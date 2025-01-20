The CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority, Nikhil Rathi, has written to the government to set out the regulator’s path to unlock growth for the UK economy.
The Labour government made the need for growth a key priority in both its election manifesto and ruling agenda, with the chancellor recently calling on all regulators to assess measures and areas that may be stifling growth across their respective sectors. In his letter, Rathi listed all the steps the watchdog has taken so far to boost this metric, such as the reforms to the Listings Rules and "revolutionising provision of financial advice", adding that "growth will be a cornerstone of our strategy, through to 2030". This year, the FCA could set new digital service standards, such as ...
