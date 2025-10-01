FCA to streamline Consumer Duty requirements

In an update published yesterday (30 September), the regulator said it intends to make clearer where the Duty applies and where it does not. It will review whether some activities, such as business with non-UK customers, should sit outside its scope. Following feedback gathered at the FCA's regulatory summit in July and via responses to its call for input, the watchdog said it will consult in H1 2026 on changes to rules on the application and requirements of the Duty, including through distribution chains. "We will make it clearer where the Duty applies and where it doesn't. We will a...