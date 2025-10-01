FCA to streamline Consumer Duty requirements

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will consult in the first half of 2026 on potential changes to the scope of the Consumer Duty, including how it applies across distribution chains and whether existing exemptions go far enough.
In an update published yesterday (30 September), the regulator said it intends to make clearer where the Duty applies and where it does not. It will review whether some activities, such as business with non-UK customers, should sit outside its scope. Following feedback gathered at the FCA's regulatory summit in July and via responses to its call for input, the watchdog said it will consult in H1 2026 on changes to rules on the application and requirements of the Duty, including through distribution chains. "We will make it clearer where the Duty applies and where it doesn't. We will a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.