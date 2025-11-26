Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years

From 2028/29

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

The employer National Insurance (NI) contributions have been frozen for three years from 2028/29, which raises £8 billion, according to a prematurely published Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) report.

This Budget has extended the allowances and threshold freezes in income tax and NI contributions to the end of the forecast period. This means the majority will have been frozen for most of the 2020s. Speaking in the House of Commons today (26 November), Reeves said: "We need a fair and sustainable tax system, one that supports investment to grow our economy. The previous conservative government froze personal tax thresholds and today I will increase the freeze for a further three years from 2028. "I'm not asking everyone to make a contribution, but I will ensure the wealthiest contri...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Sheldon Mills to vacate FCA executive role

Evelyn Partners exits employee benefits industry

More on Regulation

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity
Regulation

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity

Rate remains at 12%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Protection and health headlines
Regulation

Budget 25: Protection and health headlines

NHS, welfare reform, economic inactivity and more

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years
Regulation

Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years

From 2028/29

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read