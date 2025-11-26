Budget 25: NHS receives £300m boost for tech

250 Neighbourhood Health Centres added

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Chancellor Rachel reeves today (26 November 2025) announced £300 million in funding for NHS technology alongside 250 Neighbourhood Health Centres.

In her speech at the House of Commons, Reeves said that Labour had delivered an additional 5.2m appointments and reduced the waiting list by 230,000 since the general election last year. Waiting list statistics for the NHS in September 2025 showed a minimal drop in those awaiting treatment from 7.41 million patients in August 2025 to 7.39m in September this year. The technology investment will see digital tools rolled out to NHS staff to support work and improve productivity by automating administrative tasks and reduce barriers to access to patient information. Reeves said: "We're...

