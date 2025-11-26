Budget 25: NHS receives £300m boost for tech

Chancellor Rachel reeves today (26 November 2025) announced £300 million in funding for NHS technology alongside 250 Neighbourhood Health Centres.
In her speech at the House of Commons, Reeves said that Labour had delivered an additional 5.2m appointments and reduced the waiting list by 230,000 since the general election last year. Waiting list statistics for the NHS in September 2025 showed a minimal drop in those awaiting treatment from 7.41 million patients in August 2025 to 7.39m in September this year. The technology investment will see digital tools rolled out to NHS staff to support work and improve productivity by automating administrative tasks and reduce barriers to access to patient information. Reeves said: "We're...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.