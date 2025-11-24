Sheldon Mills to vacate FCA executive role

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive director for consumers and competition senior executive Sheldon Mills is reportedly preparing to leave the regulator after eight years.
The FCA confirmed with COVER's sister publication, Professional Adviser, that Mills will step down in the coming months. He joined the FCA in 2018 and has overseen areas of retail regulation including Consumer Duty, fair value assessments and competition policy. The executive is said to have been on a leave of absence for much of the last 12 months, Sky News reported. Mills has also chaired LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall. Mills has been asked to lead a review examining the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial advice, according to Sky News. The FCA recently announce...
