Evelyn Partners exits employee benefits industry

The firm confirmed today (11 November) that it will divest Evelyn Partners Financial Services (EPFS), which provides group risk, healthcare and employee engagement consultancy, to global insurance intermediary Howden. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2026. Evelyn Partners said the sale follows a "strategic decision to refocus solely on wealth management" and comes after it offloaded its professional services and fund solutions divisions earlier this year. EPFS employs 38 staff across London, Bristol, Glasgow and Guildford, le...