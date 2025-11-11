Evelyn Partners exits employee benefits industry

Evelyn Partners has agreed to sell its employee benefits consultancy arm to Howden, as part of a wider plan to concentrate exclusively on wealth management.
The firm confirmed today (11 November) that it will divest Evelyn Partners Financial Services (EPFS), which provides group risk, healthcare and employee engagement consultancy, to global insurance intermediary Howden. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2026. Evelyn Partners said the sale follows a "strategic decision to refocus solely on wealth management" and comes after it offloaded its professional services and fund solutions divisions earlier this year. EPFS employs 38 staff across London, Bristol, Glasgow and Guildford, le...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.