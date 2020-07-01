cover
COVER editor wins at Protection Review Awards
Protection Journalist of the Year
Katie Crook-Davies starts as COVER deputy editor-at-large
Part-time basis
COVER editor scores shortlist hat-trick
Three Protection Review award nominations
Brexit: Govt. healthcare promise 'not a permanent solution'
‘Further clarification’ required
Guardian FS: A brand relaunched - Interactive eBook out now
Critical illness, Payout Planner, Protection Builder and more
Guardian FS pays first claim
£6,000 paid out for fracture cover
Watch COVER's value-added services webinar again
CII's Melissa Collett, Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows and RedArc's Christine Husbands discuss meeting the needs of vulnerable customers with COVER editor
COVER video: Getting personal around protection
Mini-documentary featuring The Brett family, Square Health's Steve Casey and representatives from AIG
APRIL UK agrees PMI deal with AXA PPP healthcare
Continuation of cover for individual and SME customers with no additional exclusions
Ex-COVER editor wins 'outstanding' journalism award at Protection Review 2018
Fiona Murphy steals gong for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism and all winners revealed
COVER & Synaptic Software eBook out now
COVER and Synaptic Software join hands to gaze into the future of protection
CIExpert on Guardian's critical illness conditions
Simplifications for heart attack, stroke and cancer (and more) with exclusions removed
Adam Saville: Meet the editor
B2B journalist with music background takes the reins of COVER magazine
COVER digital edition - October 2016
Latest edition of print magazine now available online
COVER digital edition - September 2016
Latest edition of print magazine now available online