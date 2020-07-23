COVER Excellence Awards: Provider shortlist announced!

Awards celebrating the leading firms and intermediaries within life, protection and health insurance

We are delighted to announce the provider shortlist for the COVER Excellence Awards 2020.

Spanning 18 categories, including two individual awards and two new awards for this year (Best Business Protection and Best Protection Platform), the provider shortlist (read it below) has been compiled following a period of reader voting.

The entry period for shortlisted providers is now open (submit here) and intermediaries can also enter submissions here (which will be considered for shortlisting). All must be submitted before the 21 August deadline.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 10 November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.

COVER judge Alan Lakey offers some dos and don'ts for awards entries here. Read the full shortlist below.

Best Added Value Service (Third Party)

CBT Clinics

HCB

Medical Solutions

MorganAsh

RedArc

Square Health

Teladoc Health (Best Doctors)

Working To Wellbeing

Best Added Value (Provider)

Aegon

AIG Life

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Vitality

Yulife

Best Group Health Insurance

Aviva

AXA PPP Healthcare

Bupa

Equipsme

VitalityHealth

WPA

Best Group Income Protection

Aviva

AIG Life

Canada Life

Unum

Yulife

Zurich

Best Group Critical Illness

AIG Life

Aviva

Canada Life

Unum

Yulife

Best Cashplan

The Exeter

Health Shield

Medicash

Simplyhealth

WPA

Best Business Protection

Aegon

AIG Life

Aviva

Legal & General

Scottish Widows

Best Individual Critical Illness

Aegon

AIG Life

Aviva

Guardian

HSBC Life

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Zurich

Best Individual Income Protection

Aegon

AIG Life

Aviva

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

Holloway Friendly

Legal & General

Royal London

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Zurich

Best Individual Life Insurance

Aegon

AIG Life

Aviva

HSBC Life

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

The Exeter

VitalityLife

Zurich

Best Individual Health Insurance

AXA PPP healthcare

Bupa

The Exeter

VitalityHealth

WPA

Best International Private Medical Insurance

Aetna International

APRIL International

AXA Global Healthcare

Bupa Global

Cigna

Generali

Best New Product - Innovation Award

AIG Life

Cirencester Friendly

iPipeline

Legal & General

Guardian

Neilson FS - Choozi

Square Health

VitalityHealth

UnderwriteMe

Yulife

Best Promotion of Protection

AIG Life

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

HCB Group

Holloway Friendly

IPTF - Do you remember Seven Families?

Legal & General

Paradigm Protect

PRIMIS Mortgage Services

Protection Review - ProtectX

Shepherds Friendly

Zurich

Best Protection Platform

Anorak

AIG Life

Guardian

iPipeline

IRESS - The Exchange

Legal & General

Moneysupermarket

Neilson Financial Services - Choozi

Square Health

UnderwriteMe

Zurich

Best Technology Provider

Anorak

CIExpert

Contact State

iPipeline

IRESS

LifeQuote

Moneysupermarket

Neilson Financial Services - Choozi

PRIMIS Mortgage Network - Toolbox

Square Health

UnderwriteMe

Rising Star

Rachael Bradbourn, AIG Life

Helen Croft, AIG Life

Alison Esson, AIG Life

Alexander Fallowes, Shepherds Friendly

Julie Godley, Legal & General

Robert Gaunt, Legal & General

Charlotte O'Brien, Neilson Financial Services

Clodagh Morris, Legal & General

Barry Waring, Yulife

Rachael Welsh, Guardian

Insurance Person of the Year

Alan Knowles, Protection Distributors Group

Andrew Wibberley, Alea Risk

Bippon Vinayak, Square Health

Craig Brown, Legal & General

Emma Thomson, British Friendly

Graeme Trudgill, BIBA

James Tait, UnderwriteMe

Katya Maclean, Guardian

Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect

Paul Yates, iPipeline

Rose St Louis, KPMG

Roy McLoughlin, Income Protection Task Force

Sue Helmont, AIG Life

If you're on the shortlist, you can enter a submission here. Good luck!