COVER Excellence Awards: Provider shortlist announced!
Entry period now open
Awards celebrating the leading firms and intermediaries within life, protection and health insurance
We are delighted to announce the provider shortlist for the COVER Excellence Awards 2020.
Spanning 18 categories, including two individual awards and two new awards for this year (Best Business Protection and Best Protection Platform), the provider shortlist (read it below) has been compiled following a period of reader voting.
The entry period for shortlisted providers is now open (submit here) and intermediaries can also enter submissions here (which will be considered for shortlisting). All must be submitted before the 21 August deadline.
The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 10 November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.
COVER judge Alan Lakey offers some dos and don'ts for awards entries here. Read the full shortlist below.
Best Added Value Service (Third Party)
CBT Clinics
HCB
Medical Solutions
MorganAsh
RedArc
Square Health
Teladoc Health (Best Doctors)
Working To Wellbeing
Best Added Value (Provider)
Aegon
AIG Life
British Friendly
Cirencester Friendly
Guardian
Legal & General
LV=
Royal London
Scottish Widows
Shepherds Friendly
The Exeter
Vitality
Yulife
Best Group Health Insurance
Aviva
AXA PPP Healthcare
Bupa
Equipsme
VitalityHealth
WPA
Best Group Income Protection
Aviva
AIG Life
Canada Life
Unum
Yulife
Zurich
Best Group Critical Illness
AIG Life
Aviva
Canada Life
Unum
Yulife
Best Cashplan
The Exeter
Health Shield
Medicash
Simplyhealth
WPA
Best Business Protection
Aegon
AIG Life
Aviva
Legal & General
Scottish Widows
Best Individual Critical Illness
Aegon
AIG Life
Aviva
Guardian
HSBC Life
Legal & General
LV=
Royal London
Scottish Widows
Zurich
Best Individual Income Protection
Aegon
AIG Life
Aviva
British Friendly
Cirencester Friendly
Holloway Friendly
Legal & General
Royal London
Shepherds Friendly
The Exeter
Zurich
Best Individual Life Insurance
Aegon
AIG Life
Aviva
HSBC Life
Guardian
Legal & General
LV=
Royal London
Scottish Widows
The Exeter
VitalityLife
Zurich
Best Individual Health Insurance
AXA PPP healthcare
Bupa
The Exeter
VitalityHealth
WPA
Best International Private Medical Insurance
Aetna International
APRIL International
AXA Global Healthcare
Bupa Global
Cigna
Generali
Best New Product - Innovation Award
AIG Life
Cirencester Friendly
iPipeline
Legal & General
Guardian
Neilson FS - Choozi
Square Health
VitalityHealth
UnderwriteMe
Yulife
Best Promotion of Protection
AIG Life
British Friendly
Cirencester Friendly
HCB Group
Holloway Friendly
IPTF - Do you remember Seven Families?
Legal & General
Paradigm Protect
PRIMIS Mortgage Services
Protection Review - ProtectX
Shepherds Friendly
Zurich
Best Protection Platform
Anorak
AIG Life
Guardian
iPipeline
IRESS - The Exchange
Legal & General
Moneysupermarket
Neilson Financial Services - Choozi
Square Health
UnderwriteMe
Zurich
Best Technology Provider
Anorak
CIExpert
Contact State
iPipeline
IRESS
LifeQuote
Moneysupermarket
Neilson Financial Services - Choozi
PRIMIS Mortgage Network - Toolbox
Square Health
UnderwriteMe
Rising Star
Rachael Bradbourn, AIG Life
Helen Croft, AIG Life
Alison Esson, AIG Life
Alexander Fallowes, Shepherds Friendly
Julie Godley, Legal & General
Robert Gaunt, Legal & General
Charlotte O'Brien, Neilson Financial Services
Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
Barry Waring, Yulife
Rachael Welsh, Guardian
Insurance Person of the Year
Alan Knowles, Protection Distributors Group
Andrew Wibberley, Alea Risk
Bippon Vinayak, Square Health
Craig Brown, Legal & General
Emma Thomson, British Friendly
Graeme Trudgill, BIBA
James Tait, UnderwriteMe
Katya Maclean, Guardian
Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect
Paul Yates, iPipeline
Rose St Louis, KPMG
Roy McLoughlin, Income Protection Task Force
Sue Helmont, AIG Life
If you're on the shortlist, you can enter a submission here. Good luck!
