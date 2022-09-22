Tony Müdd: Principle 12 - What does it really say?

“Dilution of the IFA sector cannot be in the interests of the financial sector”

Tony Müdd: Principle 12 - What does it really say?

SJP's protection expert, Tony Müdd, examines how the incoming Consumer Duty differs from previous regulatory measures designed to achieve similar goals and how this will likely impact on the protection sector, for better or worse.

It was the Financial Services Authority (FSA) who first introduced principles-based regulation initiatives, having accepted that prescriptive regulation doesn't deliver upon statutory objectives - Hector Sants, FSA chief executive, in a speech 17 October 2007. One of the first such initiatives was Treating Customers Fairly (TCF), followed by the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), the introduction of which most of us will remember with varying degrees of affection. RDR, by the FCA's own d...

