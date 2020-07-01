RDR
Income protection sales reach highest level in 15 years
From PPI to the credit crunch
FCA to survey adviser firms for RDR and FAMR review
57 responses to probe
Fixed fees 'nine times more attractive' than percentage-based adviser charging
Quarter want to see return of commissions
RDR review delayed by two years to 2019
'Baseline report' also published
Don't let time be a factor in mortgage protection
Alan Lakey highlights the reasons why he believes mortgage advisers tend to have difficulty in making the protection sale.
Cigna to enter life insurance market
Cigna Insurance Services is to enter the individual life insurance market this year, the company has announced.
RDR is working, FCA declares
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has declared the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), its "once in a generation" project to revamp the retail investment advice market, is working, though some concerns remain on the costs and labels of advisers' services....
Financial advisers up 5% on eve of RDR levels
The number of financial adviser has risen slightly in the post-Retail Distribution Review (RDR) years, though has dipped since January, new figures have shown.
FCA chairman defends RDR project
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chairman John Griffith-Jones said he is glad the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) did not take longer than expected, saying it achieved its aims despite failing to distinguish between guidance and advice.
Sesame restricted panel providers all deny breaching FCA inducement rules
All seven products providers featured on Sesame's ‘focussed' restricted advice panel have denied breaching the regulator's rules on inducements, after the network was fined £1.6m last week for selling the coveted spots to the highest bidders.
FCA fines Sesame £1.6m for 'pay-to-play' arrangements
Sesame, the UK's largest network of financial advisers, has been fined £1.6m by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for setting up a pay-to-play scheme that "undermined the ban on commission payments brought in by the Retail Distribution Review (RDR)"....
FCA ends probe into Partnership distribution deal with adviser
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has discontinued an investigation into whether a distribution deal between Partnership Assurance and an advisory firm contravened its rules on incentives, according to the provider.
Worst ravages of RDR over as advisers in 'survival mode' halve
Advisers have overcome the biggest hurdles they were confronted with as a result of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), according to a poll, with the number reporting they are still in "survival mode" having halved.
PFS reports post-RDR membership surge
Membership of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) has reached more than 35,000, with more than 1,000 people joining in the past year.
F&TRC - Tracking new business progress
Existing case tracking methods for new business are inefficient and a drain of advisers' time. Kerry Nicolaides outlines some alternatives
APFA urges FCA to cut regulation costs
Advisory firms have successfully adapted to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but the cost of regulation remains a massive barrier to development, the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has said.
Simple statements that speak volumes
Annual statements would help advisers to sell more protection. Adam Higgs reveals how.
FCA - most advisers describing 'independent' financial advice accurately
A thematic review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found most advisory firms describing their service as ‘independent' appeared to use the description accurately.
Adviser optimism strengthens post-RDR despite muted protection sales
The outlook for the financial services sector is seen to be improving as a consequence of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), but most advisers report protection sales continue to lag following its introduction.
Compliance service for financial planning firms launched
A compliance service designed for financial planning firms has been launched.
WOL: There's life in the old dog yet
Whole of life (WOL) sales are generally declining, but it could be used to meet changing needs. Fiona Murphy takes a closer look .
Former adviser banned for fabricating SPS
A former investment adviser has been fined £19,900 and banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for fabricating his Statement of Professional Standing by using a template he found online.
Life insurance confidence at 'highest level' since RDR
Confidence and overall business volumes in the life insurance sector ‘rose strongly' over the past three months to its highest level since the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) was introduced, a survey suggests.
Advisers have benefited from RDR - Wheatley
Advisers have generally benefited from the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) as their revenues have increased and they are more professional and better qualified, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Martin Wheatley has said.