RDR is working, FCA declares
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has declared the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), its "once in a generation" project to revamp the retail investment advice market, is working, though some concerns remain on the costs and labels of advisers' services....

FCA chairman defends RDR project
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chairman John Griffith-Jones said he is glad the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) did not take longer than expected, saying it achieved its aims despite failing to distinguish between guidance and advice.

FCA fines Sesame £1.6m for 'pay-to-play' arrangements
Sesame, the UK's largest network of financial advisers, has been fined £1.6m by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for setting up a pay-to-play scheme that "undermined the ban on commission payments brought in by the Retail Distribution Review (RDR)"....

APFA urges FCA to cut regulation costs
Advisory firms have successfully adapted to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but the cost of regulation remains a massive barrier to development, the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has said.

Former adviser banned for fabricating SPS
A former investment adviser has been fined £19,900 and banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for fabricating his Statement of Professional Standing by using a template he found online.

Advisers have benefited from RDR - Wheatley
Advisers have generally benefited from the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) as their revenues have increased and they are more professional and better qualified, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Martin Wheatley has said.