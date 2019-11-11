Income protection sales reach highest level in 15 years

Ruth Gilbert analyses the rebirth of income protection and the road to recovery

This article is inspired by a cheery sign from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Hidden down the back of the sofa of the FCA website are details of the product sales its predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, thought were worth keeping an eye on back in 2005. For protection these are critical illness and income protection policies.

The cheery sign is that in H1 of 2019, sales of income protection reached their highest level since FCA records began in Q2 of 2005.

The fall and rise of income protection

Despite being the most needed of the three long-term protection products, income protection (IP) sales have had a difficult time.

Some of the readers of COVER may not have been around the world of protection long enough to remember the heady boom-time days at the turn of the century. Those who have, may by now be a bit hazy on the numbers. Here's a quick run through.

The year 1983 saw the birth of critical illness cover in South Africa, and as we headed into the 1990s, it took root in the UK just in time for a steady rise in protection sales, fueled by a booming housing market into the early 2000s. Income protection rode the crest of this wave, but struggled to feature as strongly as other products, barely reaching a quarter of the number of sales made for critical illness. It was much tougher to sell than life and critical illness cover and faced tough competition from payment protection insurance (PPI) products which sold at rates of millions a year, with their much simpler sales process and higher commissions.

Despite the stiff competition, income protection sales achieved their highest ever levels at the turn of the century. But no sooner had they nearly hit 2.5 million (according to Swiss Re), than a series of unfortunate events began to unfold.

The odds became stacked against IP

In brief, you just need to think (if you can bear to) of PPI, the credit crunch, RDR, gender neutral pricing and MMR (the review, not the vaccine).

PPI slowly but surely converted from being IP's domineering competitor to being the scandalous brush with which IP became tarred by confusion and association. Even workers at the Financial Ombudsman Service got them mixed up at times.

The rot of guilt by association began in 1998, when Which? magazine first raised the issue that PPI was poor value product because of expense and exclusions. It reported that one in three PPI customers had bought worthless insurance.

Eventually by late 2006, the FSA began fining smaller companies for mis-selling and issued a further report finding more evidence of poor compliance. Only now can we breathe a sigh of relief that the doors are now closed on the massive bad publicity generation machine the scandal was to become.

As if PPI wasn't bad enough, the global banking collapse put the tin hat on it. Starting with the run on Northern Rock in August 2007 and smartly followed by the start of the credit freeze in Sept 2007 it culminated in the entire banking system failing in the autumn of 2008, ushering in severe levels of job losses in most sectors (except for insolvency practitioners) and a decade of "austerity".

Regulatory changes for the insurance and mortgage sector were not fun either, disrupting the markets as well as diverting resources from actually serving customers and growing the business.

The rules resulting from the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) were announced in 2011 and came into force 31 December 2012. Along with that was the start of gender-neutral pricing which had to be applied from 21 December 2012. The only bright side of all that was a mini spike in protection sales at the end of 2012, followed by a slump in the start of 2013. Apart from the diversion of resource all round, the major further dampener on IP sales was the RDR effect of shrinking the availability of advice to almost non-existent levels for those in most need of protection.

On the mortgage, side similar effects were seen resulting from the Mortgage Market Review (MMR). The rules were announced Oct 2012 went in force April 2014, leading to much longer processes to do detailed expenditure and income checks for affordability. For quite a while, this meant that adding in extra time at the end to deal with putting protection in place was a step too far for both mortgage brokers and their customers.

All this had a very bad effect on the IP market. Sales dropped every year after 2002 until 2010, when they plateaued stubbornly around the 200k mark into 2014. In 2005 there was such alarm due to the drop by then of about 40% since 2002, that the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) was set up to attempt the herculean task of arresting the decline. It would be ten long years before they would see their efforts rewarded.

Meanwhile, severe restrictions to state disability benefits levels and accessibility beginning in 2012 and worsening over subsequent years made the mission even more pressing.

Doubling up

2015 was a break-out year for IP and it seems the trend is continuing nicely upwards into the end of 2019.

After so many years lurking in the shadow of critical illness cover, two things happened to IP numbers. For the first time in history, after usually achieving only about a quarter of the level of CI sales, going back even to 2000, in 2015 IP sales reached more than 30% of CI sales. We can now see that wasn't a one-off and it wouldn't be surprising if H2 of this year sees IP reaching nearly 50% of the level of CI.

2015 was also the first time in five years that the numbers of IP policies taken out managed to get away from the mark of just around 100k. With steady increases every year since then and into 2019, it wouldn't be surprising to see this year's total at nearly 200k.

The reason a particularly good end to the year can be hoped for is that in every year starting from 2010, half yearly sales of IP have always been better in the second half of the year. Going by the FCA figures, in the five "plateau" years of 2010 to 2014, the average half year uplift was 12%. In the four years of recovery, 2015 to 2018, the uplift was 13% which has been used for the projection in the graph.

The Seven Families campaign

This industry and charity collaboration to showcase the benefits of income protection to a wider audience was launched by the IPTF in November of 2014. It hadn't been done before and was on limited budget, so it was unclear how successful it might be.

In one quarter it was met with scorn. A financial journalist who for the purposes of this article can be thought of as Rita Skeeter, said it wouldn't work. After sneering that it could hardly have the appeal of DIY SOS, he later described it as "a comatose campaign".

However, the subsequent sales figures must have proved heartening to all those who put so much into that campaign. According to the FCA numbers, after stagnation in the previous five years, the 2015 increase was 19%, followed by a further increase of in 2016 of 11%.

The campaign can't claim all the credit as the factors below will have played a part too, but it certainly must have helped.

Industry Innovation

Competing on product design, price and underwriting has often been noted as a cause of complexity which can drive advisers and customers away from protection, and income protection is particularly vulnerable to this.

However, countering this difficulty, several features of industry innovation are increasingly being rewarded with higher levels of sales.

These primarily boil down to two main drivers: slicker technology and more user friendly product design.

Menu plans are one good example. They have been around since 1996 bringing theoretical benefits to policyholders, but a whole wedge of complexity too, as I can attest from wrestling the original one's terms and conditions onto the page. To really come into their own they really needed quote and apply technology to rise to the challenge of easing the workload for advisers and it seems this has now happened.

Automation of all sorts of other processes has also eased the journey to greater protection sales. Among these, arguably the two strongest contributors are the movement towards "buy-now" product design and quote and apply functionality, along with better integration of mortgage and insurance new business systems.

On the product side, three key elements make income protection more appealing than at the time of peak sales in 2002.

Firstly, whilst rehabilitation services are by no means new to IP, the current range of interventions and early assistance available to policyholders are much more pro-active and more valuable as the shift towards prevention of disability progresses.

Secondly, a large shift in quality of cover has been made by the move towards own occupation / own job definitions make the cover a much better match to customers' reality.

Thirdly, affordability has been improved. Competition on rates may have played some part, but the main driver of increased access to cover has been the growth of limited benefit period policies known as short term income protection (STIP). On average, cover on this basis can be roughly 25% cheaper.

However, none of these can really be argued as the drivers of income protection's recent renaissance, but rather removals of barriers to sale. Even in 2012 for example, Swiss Re was noting the STIP accounted for 40% of new IP policies and in 2015, 38%. 2016 and 2017 saw STIP leap to 50%, but last year it was back down to 42%

So what else could be going on?

Rise in buyers at younger ages

In T&HW 2019, iPipeline provided some figures contrasting business sources in 2015 with those seen in Q1 2019.

Comparing distribution channels highlighted strong rises from 19% to 28% in the proportion of all protection policies taken out amongst the under 30s in the mortgage broker channel. Under 30s also featured strongly at product level for income protection. That age group accounted for 21.8% of IP sales in 2015, but 29.6% in Q1 this year.

Confirming continuation of these trends, iPipeline numbers for Q3 2019 vs Q1 2018 show the proportion of income protection sales accounted for by under 35s was 52.0%, up from 50.9%.

"Our data shows that income protection has been the fastest growing protection product over the past three years. Much of this growth has been driven by mortgage brokers, who have also helped boost the number of young people buying income protection by increasingly offering it as part of a packaged solution, often within a multi-benefit policy. However, our data also shows there is a larger gender gap compared to other protection products, so more work needs to be done to persuade women to buy income protection," said Paul Yates, Product Strategy Director, iPipeline

However, although around three out of five income protection purchases are still made by men, a ray of hope for narrowing the gender gap is seen in the Q3 2019 figures, with women accounting for an increasing proportion of sales at all age groups.

Distribution changes

Out of all this the biggest clue seems to be the mortgage broking channel.

Whilst financial advisers, and particularly protection specialist advisers have been leading the charge, it seems that mortgage brokers have been featuring much more strongly of late.

Changes in the distribution side of the market being the most powerful driver of sales for the whole of protection, a follow up article will take a closer look what the FCA sales figures can tell us about what's driving not just IP but all of protection in the individual market.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk