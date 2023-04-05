Richard Kateley: The Power of the 'Want'

I read with interest Setul Mehta's recent article entitled What is Amazon to the protection market? He raised some really interesting questions regarding what the protection industry can learn and should we fear them, and other big tech firms, in terms of process and how they have transformed how we all buy stuff. The question that arises is could they transform the protection high street in the same way as they have to the retail high street? Could they transform how the public view, research and indeed buy protection, and could they be the next big challenge to the survival of the f...