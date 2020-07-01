TCF
FCA to regulate pre-paid funeral plans
'A positive step'
FCA chief Wheatley: Treat 'vulnerable' customers like family
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Martin Wheatley has called on firms to do more to support vulnerable customers, saying their mistakes made difficult situations worse "too many times".
Private medical insurance handbook published for IFAs
Private Medical Insurance (PMI) publishers Craigdallie Publishing has published its 2015 edition of the annual PMI Handbook for professional advisers seeking information on the different plans available in the UK market.
The growth of non-disclosure
Munich Re research has found non‑disclosure to be a lot more common than previously thought. As Lee Lovett explains, stopping it is not easy.
Bah humbug!
The interaction of protection products and the welfare state can throw up anomalies, but there are solutions. Nick Kirwan explains.
Feature: Politics aside, can we help the elderly?
Leaving aside the politics, can private insurance help to solve the problem of looking after the elderly? Jason Hurley puts the case.
Advisers call for heads up on gender-neutral re-priced rates
Intermediaries have called for more clarification from providers on gender-priced rates.
Market views - Lifesearch's broker code of conduct
LifeSearch has recently released a code of conduct it would like all protection sellers to adhere to. Should there be such a code and what does it say about this market that it should originate from an intermediary rather than a provider?
Shadow minister: TCF has failed
A shadow minister has claimed the FSA's Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) initiative has failed to adequately protect consumers.
IFAs trash protection providers for failing existing customers
IFAs have claimed providers of individual protection products consistently fail to meet their expectations in dealing with existing business, Defaqto said.
Sesame and Bankhall launch client feedback service
Sesame and Bankhall have launched an online client feedback service to network members and directly authorised customers.
Risk Clinic: MPPI and PPI concerns
Several clients have come to me with queries about existing mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) and PPI policies. I don't have the time to read all the policy documentation, but given the current situation in the PPI market for Treating Customers...
Products to the people!
If there is a lesson to be learnt from the South African Zimele standard, it is to have product standards not standard products. Greg Becker explains
Revamping the process - claims
In recent years providers have concentrated on the underwriting elements of customer service. Rhys Dudding asks whether the other end, claims, is now ripe for an overhaul
Safety in numbers- covering individuals under group protection plans
Paul Avis makes the case for protecting individuals being best served through employer sponsored support
Are you being served?
A company's service standards, when done well, are deeply imbedded throughout the firm, says Lisa Hall, as she outlines the best approach to customer interaction
Should clients pay for periods of lapsed cover?
When cover is allowed to lapse, it incurs costs to the client if they wish to resume at a later date. Andy Milburn questions this practice and devises a cunning plan…
Market Views
Under TCF regulations, advisers are required to look at their client's financial wellbeing and needs. With this in mind, what prominence should cash plans be given, and should they ever be at the forefront of a client's requirements.
Craigdallie introduces PMI handbook
PMI publishers Craigdallie have published a PMI Handbook for advisers.
The great divide
Owain Thomas talks to Claire Ginnelly about a difficult year for private healthcare, the impact of the up-coming election, claims clarity and the potential sale of one of the market's biggest players
Get on the bus
Insurers are charged with treating customers fairly and driving up conversion rates. These goals are not incompatible and advances in technology offer ways to succeed with both agendas, says Stuart Hayman
Will LTC ever enter the protection mainstream?
Care for the elderly and disabled at home are currently enjoying a high political profile.
Market Views
Do you think the FSA gives value for money, or would Conservative plans to transfer its powers to the Bank of England be a reasonable course of action?