Private medical insurance handbook published for IFAs
Private Medical Insurance (PMI) publishers Craigdallie Publishing has published its 2015 edition of the annual PMI Handbook for professional advisers seeking information on the different plans available in the UK market.

Bah humbug!
The interaction of protection products and the welfare state can throw up anomalies, but there are solutions. Nick Kirwan explains.

Shadow minister: TCF has failed
A shadow minister has claimed the FSA's Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) initiative has failed to adequately protect consumers.

Risk Clinic: MPPI and PPI concerns
Several clients have come to me with queries about existing mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) and PPI policies. I don't have the time to read all the policy documentation, but given the current situation in the PPI market for Treating Customers...

Products to the people!
If there is a lesson to be learnt from the South African Zimele standard, it is to have product standards not standard products. Greg Becker explains

Revamping the process - claims
In recent years providers have concentrated on the underwriting elements of customer service. Rhys Dudding asks whether the other end, claims, is now ripe for an overhaul

Are you being served?

A company's service standards, when done well, are deeply imbedded throughout the firm, says Lisa Hall, as she outlines the best approach to customer interaction

Market Views

Under TCF regulations, advisers are required to look at their client's financial wellbeing and needs. With this in mind, what prominence should cash plans be given, and should they ever be at the forefront of a client's requirements.

The great divide
Owain Thomas talks to Claire Ginnelly about a difficult year for private healthcare, the impact of the up-coming election, claims clarity and the potential sale of one of the market's biggest players

Get on the bus

Insurers are charged with treating customers fairly and driving up conversion rates. These goals are not incompatible and advances in technology offer ways to succeed with both agendas, says Stuart Hayman

Market Views

Do you think the FSA gives value for money, or would Conservative plans to transfer its powers to the Bank of England be a reasonable course of action?