COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: One week left to enter!

Ends on 27 January

clock • 1 min read
Nominees have one week left to submit entries for this year’s COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards programme.

Entries for this year's awards will close on 27 January, but there is still time to submit across the 17 categories celebrating the women, men and organisations in this year's programme.

There were almost 1,500 total nominations for outstanding individuals and companies submitted for the 2023 iteration of the awards, demonstrating the depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.

All of this year's nominees were announced in November, featuring 448 individuals from 130 companies across the protection and health insurance space, with several male industry members among the contingent, eligible for the Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Mentor of the Year categories.

Make sure your entry is submitted by close of business on 27 January - there will be no extensions! COVER will announce all this year's shortlists in mid February.

The COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is the industry's opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who are demonstrably changing the game; those driving industry diversity from within and doing their utmost to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.

Winners will be announced on 26 April 2023 during a ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.

If you have any questions about your entry, please contact: [email protected]

