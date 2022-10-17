IPAW 2022: Consumer Duty an opportunity and challenge for the IP market

Speaking to Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) co-chair Katie Crooke-Davies, Allison detailed the changes coming into force under the regulator guidelines and stated that the move is intended to put "the consumer at the very heart of everything a firm should be doing."

Looking specifically at how the changes will impact the income protection space, Allison highlighted that changing consumer habits are driving the need for greater awareness of the product and how that fits into the obligations both manufacturers and distributors will be working under.

"We see that in most income protection claims from L&G last year the average claim age was 40 and the average age of a first time buyer is 35 in London, he explained.

"Therefore, it's no longer a case of kicking it down the road and looking at protection a lot later on in the advice process. It's about ensuring that customers are fully aware of all of the things that are out there to support them in reaching those financial objectives when they get to needing it."

Allison said that the need for the protection space to be able to clearly explain to consumers what products are available to them, as well as ensuring that pricing and volume aspects are fully explained, will be important factors, going beyond what the industry has previously done under Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) requirements.

He said that the while TCF brought a "certain element of focus" on the consumer, the new guidelines will "almost turn it on its head" and drive all market participants to review how they operate to make sure customer outcomes are where they need to be.

Examining where the opportunities and challenges exist for IP market participants under Consumer Duty, Allison pointed out that the rule changes will offer greater chances for brokers to engage in signposting activity and explaining "more of what's out there in the IP market" to increase awareness and engagement with the product.

"In terms of the challenges, I think the workload that will be placed on brokerages will increase," he said.

"Most brokers will have to do a lot more soul searching into their businesses to look at the management information. Of course, the immediate thing will be producing a report to the FCA by the end of October this year, which they may well ask each individual team to submit to them, so it needs to be done. The workload in the short term will clearly be there."

As a key message to advisers, Allison underlined that the Consumer Duty was not an "industry bashing exercise."

"Start involving the staff now; this is a cultural thing," he recommended. "Make sure that all the staff are aware of the Consumer Duty and the part they will play in developing the culture of the organisation, to make sure that every firm has the management information it needs to prove to the regulator that it's doing everything absolutely right."