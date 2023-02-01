Consumer Duty is 'watershed moment' for firms: FCA

At the conference, held yesterday (31 January), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) director of consumer investments Therese Chambers said that the regulator was looking for a more substantive approach from firms as they evidence and document their work for consumers.

"The Consumer Duty is a watershed moment and a key priority for the FCA, we are looking for a fundamental change in firms' approaches to ensure the best client outcomes, not just technical compliance," said Chambers.

Firms were warned they should not consider Consumer Duty to be a "re-expression of Treating Customers Fairly (TCF)" and that they needed to recognise the purpose behind the duty is to create a fundamental cultural change across firms that is led from the top and filters across the whole organisation, according to Chambers.

"Consumer Duty is a substantial uplift in consumer standards and rules from July 2023. It will require firms to document and evidence consumer outcomes, which the FCA hopes will help firms review and make further improvements for their clients in the future".

In reference to the FCA's recent review of how firms are planning to implement Consumer Duty, Chambers also suggested that some of those plans - particularly those of larger firms - were overly simplistic and optimistic about their ability to comply with the Consumer Duty by the deadline.

She said firms needed to ensure they were setting effective priorities and looking to reduce risk and assessing where they were likely to be furthest away from good consumer outcomes, so they can "focus on where the biggest gaps are and try to fix them first".

Another area where firms also needed to pay more attention to was in their data strategies and the need for system changes, according to Chambers. She added that the FCA's multi-firm review had highlighted that some firms' implementation plans had not paid enough attention to the impact of third-party suppliers on consumer outcomes.

When reviewing firms' initial plans, the FCA had also seen evidence of generic approaches to pricing, she said.

Chambers added that firms needed to take a first principles approach to pricing and charges for products and services to ensure they were demonstrating fair value, with the regulator expecting "to see changes in charging models as a result".