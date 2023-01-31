FCA reappoints FOS chair for a second term

Manzoor has been reappointed for a second term, which will run until 2 August 2025. She took up her role at the FOS on 2 August 2019 on an initial three-year term.

The board of the FOS is entirely non-executive and is responsible for ensuring that the service is properly resourced and able to carry out its work effectively and independently.

Manzoor was appointed to the House of Lords in 2013, where she served as House of Lords government whip and minister between March 2018 and May 2019.

Before joining the Lords, Manzoor spent over 20 years at board level within large organisations. She has also served as the legal services ombudsman for England and Wales and the legal services complaints commissioner.

While a member of the NHS' policy board, Baroness Manzoor was one of eight regional chairs overseeing the NHS and was involved in leading significant transformation programmes. She was also a former trustee of the NSPCC and deputy chair for the Commission for Racial Equality. She has been a governor at various higher education institutions and has five honorary doctorates.

Manzoor was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1998 for her services to the NHS and improving race relations in the UK.

FCA interim chair Richard Lloyd said: "I congratulate Zahida on her reappointment and I look forward to continuing to work with her. The FOS fulfils an essential role in ensuring fair outcomes for consumers and financial services firms, and the extensive transformation programme initiated in her first term as chair will stand the service in good stead for the future."

Manzoor said: "I'm delighted to be reappointed as chair of the FOS as we move forward on our ambitious change agenda to provide a first-rate service to our customers. I am looking forward to continuing to work with my board and my new executive team to deliver sustainable performance improvements, excellent service standards and value for money.

"Maintaining open and constructive dialogue with all our stakeholders, including the Treasury and the FCA, will also be a key focus. We will continue to ensure that our proactive engagement to share the valuable insights our casework provides will enable businesses to address their customers' concerns quickly and fairly and reduce the number of complaints that need to be referred to our service."